Slye made one of two field-goal attempts and all three of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Saints.

Slye's only miss came on a 65-yard attempt that would've set an NFL record while tying the game with under two minutes remaining. The big-legged kicker was just short on that try, but converted from 43 yards on his prior field-goal attempt Sunday. Through seven games, Slye now sports 64 points, and has a great chance to add to that hefty total in Week 8 versus the Falcons.