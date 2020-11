Slye missed two of his three field-goal attempts but made all four of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 33-31 loss to the Chiefs.

Slye converted from 47 yards on his first field goal, but then hit the left upright from 51 yards and went wide right on a potential-record, 67-yard attempt as regulation expired. By making all four of his PATs, however, Slye managed seven points in total, his highest amount over the past three weeks.