Slye made two of four field-goal attempts and all three of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 28-27 loss to the Vikings.

Slye converted from 40 and 21 yards on his respective field-goal makes, but had a 28-yarder blocked in the third quarter and then went wide left with a 54-yarder to win the game as time expired. Although he'll be disappointed by those missed opportunities, Slye's nine points Sunday marked his highest total in his last six appearances, bringing his tally to 98 points through 12 games.