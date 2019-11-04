Panthers' Joey Slye: Misses two kicks
Slye made one of his two field-goal attempts and three of his four extra-point tries in Sunday's 30-20 win over the Titans.
Slye converted his first four kicks, including a 35-yard field goal, but ran into trouble in the fourth quarter. After having an extra point blocked, he missed a 49-yard field goal wide left on Carolina's next drive. Overall, that left him with just six points, lowering his season average to just over eight per game.
