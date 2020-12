Slye made both of his field-goal attempts and all three of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 32-27 loss to the Broncos.

Slye converted from 35 and 26 yards on his field goals, which along with his three PATs gave him a third straight outing with at least eight points. That production sees Slye currently sitting on 107 points this season, ranking him eighth among kickers league-wide.