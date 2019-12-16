Play

Slye made his only field-goal attempt and all three of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 30-24 loss to the Seahawks.

Slye converted from 52 yards on his lone field goal, and has now gone three straight games without a missed kick. That has helped stabilize his value following his Week 12 letdown against the Saints. With two weeks left in the season, Slye currently sits on 96 points.

