Slye made his lone field-goal attempt and all five of his extra-point tries en route to eight points in Sunday's 38-20 win over the Cardinals.

Slye converted from 36 yards in the fourth quarter to cap Carolina's best scoring performance so far this season. Although it conversely marked Slye's lowest individual output, he still sports a healthy 29 points through three games, missing just one of his 16 total kicks.