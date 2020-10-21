site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: panthers-joey-slye-placed-on-covid-19-list | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Panthers' Joey Slye: Placed on COVID-19 list
By
RotoWire Staff
Oct 21, 2020
at
11:32 am ET 1 min read
Slyehas been placed on the Panthers' reserve/COVID-19 list.
Slye's placement on the list means that he's either tested positive for COVID-19 or has been in close contact with another person who has tested positive. The Panthers currently do not roster another kicker, with the team's next game slated to take place Sunday against the Saints.
More News
2D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
9D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
16D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
23D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
30D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
09/14/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 11 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read