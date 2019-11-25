Play

Coach Ron Rivera said Monday that the Panthers may bring in kickers for tryouts this week, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.

Slye missed two extra-point attempts and a 28-yard field-goal try during Sunday's 34-31 loss to the Saints. His missed field goal came with only two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. As a result of the costly performance, Slye appears to be on thin ice with Carolina's coaching staff. His hold on the Panthers' kicking job may not be secure for long.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories