Coach Ron Rivera said Monday that the Panthers may bring in kickers for tryouts this week, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.

Slye missed two extra-point attempts and a 28-yard field-goal try during Sunday's 34-31 loss to the Saints. His missed field goal came with only two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. As a result of the costly performance, Slye appears to be on thin ice with Carolina's coaching staff. His hold on the Panthers' kicking job may not be secure for long.