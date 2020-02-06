Slye signed a one-year contract extension with the Panthers on Thursday, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.

Slye converted 25 of 32 field-goal tries and 31 of 35 extra-point attempts across 16 contests in 2019. With Graham Gano (knee) expected to be healthy in time for the 2020 season, Slye will have to compete for Carolina's starting placekicker job.