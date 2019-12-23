Panthers' Joey Slye: Tallies six points
Slye made both his field-goal attempts and didn't take any extra points in Sunday's 38-6 loss to the Colts.
Slye accounted for all of his team's points on the day, converting from 27 and 50 yards. The rookie has gone four games without missing since his nightmare performance against the Saints in late November, and will now look to remain unblemished as New Orleans visits Carolina in Week 17.
