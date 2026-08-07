Panthers' John Metchie: Candidate for No. 3 receiver job?

Metchie is competing for a depth role in Carolina, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

With rookie third-round pick Chris Brazzell (knee) ruled out for the season, Metchie might have a chance to push Xavier Legette for the No. 3 job, though this report suggests Metchie is also on the roster bubble. Metchie and Legette offer contrasting styles, which could work in Metchie's favor on a team where the top two wide receivers (Tetairoa McMillan, Jalen Coker) look a lot more like Legette. At 5-foot-11, 187 pounds, Metchie figures to take a lot of snaps in the slot if he ends up earning a role in the Carolina offense. He had a 19-yard rush and a 36-yard kick return Thursday night in the Hall of Fame Game against Arizona.