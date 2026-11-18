Metchie caught his only target for four yards Sunday in a 20-17 win against New Orleans.

Metchie's only catch and target came late in the third quarter, as he logged four yards on a third-down play to help set up a Ryan Fitzgerald field goal. The veteran wideout had a streak of six games with multiple catches snapped in the Carolina victory. Metchie finished third among Panthers wideouts with 23 offensive snaps, and he's produced like a No. 3 receiver this year, logging no more than three catches and 40 yards in any of his eight games to date.