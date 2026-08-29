Metchie caught one of three targets for five yards and returned two kickoffs for 47 yards in Friday's 16-13 preseason win over the Texans.

The 26-year-old journeyman is on his fourth team in the last three seasons, but Metchie has a path to winning a spot on the Panthers' Week 1 roster with Chris Brazzell (knee) out for the year, Xavier Legette (ankle) limping as well, and Trevor Etienne -- the team's top kickoff returner in 2025 -- exiting Friday's exhibition early after picking up an ankle issue. Metchie's had plenty of trouble staying healthy himself since being a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft by Houston, and he's never topped 29 catches or 256 receiving yards in a season.