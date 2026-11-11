Metchie caught both of his targets for 40 yards Sunday in a loss to the Broncos.

Both of Metchie's receptions came in the second half -- he brought in a 15-yarder midway through the third quarter and added a 25-yarder near the end of the fourth. The latter catch took the ball down to Denver's nine-yard line and set up a Panthers touchdown, but Carolina ultimately was unable to complete the comeback. Metchie has been consistent but relatively unremarkable this season, logging either two or three receptions in six straight games but not surpassing Sunday's 40 yards in any of those contests.