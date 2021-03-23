site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Panthers' John Miller: Back in Carolina
Miller signed a one-year contract with the Panthers on Tuesday, Jonathan M. Alexander of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Miller started at right guard in all 14 of his appearances in 2020. He's expected to stay in that role next season.
