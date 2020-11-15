Miller (knee/ankle) is doubtful to return to Sunday's matchup against Tampa Bay, Alaina Getzenberg of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Carolina will be without its starting right guard for the remainder of the Week 10 divisional tilt, elevating second-year man Dennis Daley into a starting role. This is certainly a less-than-ideal week for an in-game injury to occur to a starting Panthers offensive lineman, as Tampa Bay's defense ranks No. 4 in sacks per game (3.2) and No. 1 in rush defense (77.9 yards allowed per contest).