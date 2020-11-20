site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Panthers' John Miller: Unlikely to play Sunday
Miller (knee/ankle) is doubtful for Sunday's game versus the Lions, Bill Voth of the Panthers' official site reports.
Meanwhile, Russell Okung (calf) is also considered doubtful, so the Panthers likely will be without two starting linemen. Dennis Daley is expected to start in Miller's place Sunday.
