Penisini is coming out of retirement to sign with the Panthers, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.

Penisini retired at the age of 25 last offseason but will now return to the NFL with the Panthers. Throughout his two seasons in Detroit the 2020 sixth-round pick recorded 49 tackles (23 solo) and a sack. Penisini will look to provide depth at nose tackle as Carolina switches to a 3-4 defense.