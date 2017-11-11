Panthers' John Theus: Full go Friday
Theus (concussion) logged a full practice Friday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Theus, who has missed the previous three games with a concussion, appears on track to suit up Sunday. If he avoids any setbacks he should help provide depth on the line.
