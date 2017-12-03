Panthers' John Theus: Placed on IR
Theus (illness) was placed on injured reserve by the Panthers on Saturday, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
Theus had been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Saints after not practicing because of the illness, and now his 2017 season is over. Defensive end Zach Moore has taken his spot on the 53-man roster
