Mingo caught two of three targets for 21 yards in Sunday's 42-21 loss to the Dolphins.

Mingo's production was similar to DJ Chark's three catches for 26 yards, but it was No. 1 wideout Adam Thielen who comfortably led the Panthers with 11 grabs for 115 yards and a touchdown. In a lackluster passing attack overall, Mingo carries modest value into Carolina's Week 7 bye.