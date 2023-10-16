Mingo caught two of three targets for 21 yards in Sunday's 42-21 loss to the Dolphins.
Mingo's production was similar to DJ Chark's three catches for 26 yards, but it was No. 1 wideout Adam Thielen who comfortably led the Panthers with 11 grabs for 115 yards and a touchdown. In a lackluster passing attack overall, Mingo carries modest value into Carolina's Week 7 bye.
