Mingo (concussion) wasn't listed on the Panthers' first Week 5 injury report Wednesday.

Mingo sustained a concussion during a Week 3 loss at Seattle and proceeded to be listed as limited on all three practice reports last week. Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site relayed Sunday morning that Mingo officially cleared the protocol for head injuries, but the rookie wide receiver was inactive against the Vikings because he didn't log a full session prior to the contest. Now that he's able to log all on-field work, Mingo will continue to be a regular part of Carolina's offense.