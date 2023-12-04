Mingo caught six of 10 targets for 69 yards in Sunday's 21-18 loss to the Buccaneers.
The rookie wideout was the Panthers' leading receiver as he reached 60 yards for the third time in the last six games while setting new career highs in catches and targets. Mingo's been far from consistent -- in the other three games over that stretch, he managed just five catches for 31 yards total -- but it's encouraging that he saw significant volume in interim head coach Chris Tabor's first game in charge. Mingo's value appears to be on the upswing heading into a Week 14 clash with the Saints.
