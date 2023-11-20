Mingo caught one of six targets for six yards in Sunday's 33-10 loss to the Cowboys.

Mingo finished second on the Panthers in targets yet barely gained any yardage. Although Mingo is playing more than veteran wideout DJ Chark, rookie quarterback Bryce Young's usual struggles to connect with anyone other than Adam Thielen leaves Mingo's value lukewarm at best heading into Week 12's game versus the Titans.