Mingo was limited at Thursday's practice due to an Achilles injury, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.
Mingo is making a sudden appearance on Carolina's Week 13 practice report, leaving his status up in the air ahead of Sunday's game at Tampa Bay. Friday's injury report will reveal whether or not he goes into the weekend with a designation.
More News
-
Panthers' Jonathan Mingo: Paces Carolina's pass catchers•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Mingo: Catches one pass•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Mingo: Helps fill in for Chark in loss•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Mingo: Only one grab•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Mingo: Solid showing in Week 8 win•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Mingo: Two catches in Week 6 loss•