Mingo brought in three of seven targets for 20 yards in the Panthers' 16-13 loss to the Bears on Thursday night.

With DJ Chark (elbow) sidelined, Mingo saw his highest target count since Week 5 but was unable to do much with the opportunity. Bryce Young's struggles under center are helping cap the upside of all Panthers pass catchers, and Mingo could be back to a reserve role in a difficult Week 11 home matchup against the Cowboys since Chark will have some extra time to recover before that contest.