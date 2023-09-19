Mingo caught three of eight targets for 26 yards in Monday night's 20-17 loss to the Saints.

Mingo had a catch of 22 yards, marking Carolina's longest passing play of the game. Although he hardly gained any yardage on his other two grabs, Mingo's eight targets trailed only Adam Thielen. That share of looks came despite No. 2 wideout DJ Chark making his season debut, which should boost optimism over the rookie Mingo's usage going forward.