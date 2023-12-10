Mingo caught two of nine targets for 22 yards in Sunday's 28-6 loss to the Saints.

Mingo led the Panthers in targets but didn't do much with the volume, though much of the blame lies with quarterback Bryce Young's inaccuracy. Young's frequent misfires included a deep ball on which Mingo got behind the coverage for what should have been a long touchdown late in the first half. Mingo has at least six targets in each of the last five games, but the 2023 second-round draft pick is still searching for his first NFL touchdown heading into a Week 15 clash with the Falcons.