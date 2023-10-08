Mingo caught five of seven targets for 48 yards in Sunday's 42-24 loss to the Lions.

Mingo trailed only top wideout Adam Thielen in receptions, targets and yards through the air. Although Thielen and No. 2 receiver DJ Chark both scored touchdowns Sunday, it was still Mingo's most productive performance as a pro. With a Week 6 matchup that could very well see the Panthers fall behind the Dolphins, Mingo may be in store for more passing situations next weekend.