Mingo caught two of five targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Falcons.

Mingo made a small impact in his NFL debut, which isn't surprising considering quarterback Bryce Young passed for just 146 yards. With DJ Chark (hamstring) out, Mingo played 87 percent of Carolina's offensive snaps, working alongside Adam Thielen and Terrace Marshall at wideout. The rookie's outlook would figure to take a slight hit if Chark returns for Week 2's matchup versus the Saints.