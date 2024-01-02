The Panthers placed Mingo on injured reserve Tuesday due to a foot injury, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.
Mingo sat out Week 4 with a concussion, but he otherwise played in each of the Panthers' other 15 games, compiling a 43-418-0 line on 85 targets. The rookie second-round pick wasn't able to develop a consistent report with 2023 top overall pick Bryce Young, and Mingo now won't have another chance to suit up until next season after his placement on IR.
