The Panthers placed Mingo on injured reserve Tuesday due to a foot injury, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.

Mingo sat out Week 4 with a concussion, but he otherwise played in each of the Panthers' other 15 games, compiling a 43-418-0 line on 85 targets. The rookie second-round pick wasn't able to develop a consistent report with 2023 top overall pick Bryce Young, and Mingo now won't have another chance to suit up until next season after his placement on IR.