The Panthers selected Mingo in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 39th overall.

Carolina gets a passing game weapon to pair with first overall pick, Bryce Young. A fellow SEC product, Mingo never truly dominated at Mississippi but he did break out as a senior with 51 catches for 861 yards and five touchdowns on 92 targets. His selling point has less to do with his production and more to do with his athleticism. At 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds with 10.38-inch hands, Mingo ran an impressive 4.46 in the 40 and his jumps ranked in the 89th percentile among receivers. As it stands, Adam Thielen, DJ Chark and Terrace Marshall project as the top three wideouts, but each of them are far from sure things to earn starter-level snaps all season. With that, there's a chance Mingo works his way into the target rotation as the 2023 season unfolds.