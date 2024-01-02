Mingo caught two of three targets but totaled zero yards in Sunday's 26-0 loss to the Jaguars.
Mingo has now gone for under 10 yards in consecutive games. That dry spell hurts his stock ahead of Sunday's season finale versus the Buccaneers, but the rookie did manage a career-best six catches for 69 yards against Tampa Bay earlier in the campaign.
