Mingo (concussion) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

According to Gantt, Mingo has cleared the NFL's five-step concussion protocol, but because he was only a limited participant in practice this week, the Panthers won't have him suit up Sunday. The rookie wideout should be back in action for the Panthers' Week 5 matchup at Detroit, but his absence Sunday should open up the No. 3 receiver spot for Terrace Marshall.