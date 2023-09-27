Mingo (concussion) won't practice Wednesday, Steve Reed of The Associated Press reports.

Mingo left Sunday's loss in Seattle with a concussion, and the rookie wide receiver will need to pass the NFL's five-step concussion protocol to have a chance to suit up against the Vikings in Week 4. Veterans Adam Thielen and DJ Chark should continue to occupy the top two spots on Carolina's wide receiver depth chart, with more opportunities potentially available for Terrace Marshall and Laviska Shenault against the generous Minnesota defense if Mingo's unable to gain clearance.