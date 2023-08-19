Mingo caught one of two targets for 15 yards in Friday's preseason loss to the Giants.

His first grab of the preseason came on the Panthers' second drive, as the rookie wideout caught a slant from Bryce Young with enough yardage for a first down, bounced off a would-be tackler and gained some extra real estate. Mingo's size and athletic profile made him a second-round pick in 2023, but after two quiet exhibition performances, he hasn't shown much to indicate he's ready to turn those traits into consistent NFL production.