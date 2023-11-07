Mingo caught one of four targets for five yards in Sunday's 27-13 loss to the Colts.
Mingo played a career-high 70 offensive snaps, yet his production was the worst of his rookie year. Although he's immediately carved out a role as a complementary wideout, Mingo's stock is hurt by featuring in one of the league's least effective passing attacks.
