Mingo recorded four receptions on six targets for 60 yards in Sunday's 17-10 loss to the Titans.

Mingo had one of his more productive games of the season, with the majority of his yardage coming on long receptions of 24 and 22 yards. That doubled his reception total of more than 20 yards this season, and it also was the second time in his last five contests that he's reached 60 yards. Mingo may find it difficult to produce consistently given the quarterback play in Carolina, but he seems to be taking positive steps in the second half of his rookie campaign.