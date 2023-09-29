Mingo (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Minnesota.

Mingo was a limited practice participant throughout the week after his early exit from last Sunday's loss to Seattle. Joe Person of The Athletic reports that the rookie shed his red, no-contact jersey for Friday's practice -- a clear sign of progress even if he doesn't end up playing this week. Terrace Marshall ended up playing a vast majority of snaps last Sunday in Seattle, though both he and Mingo look to be behind Adam Thielen and DJ Chark when it comes to both target volume and production.