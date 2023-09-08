Mingo is slated to take on an expanded role in his NFL debut Sunday against the Falcons, as fellow wide receiver DJ Chark (hamstring) was ruled out Friday, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

Adam Thielen (ankle) is questionable, leaving Mingo as the top fully healthy wide receiver for the Panthers heading into Week 1. This will also be the first NFL start for rookie quarterback Bryce Young, whom the Panthers traded up to draft first overall in 2023 before selecting Mingo in the second round, 39th overall.