Mingo caught four of five targets for 62 yards in Sunday's 15-13 win over the Texans.

The 2023 second-round pick put together his best yardage total yet in the NFL, with most of the damage coming on a 40-yard grab in the third quarter that was the longest of his, and Bryce Young's, career. Mingo is still looking for his first touchdown as a pro, but with Young showing signs of progress in recent weeks, the rookie wideout could become a fantasy asset in the second half beginning with a Week 9 tilt against the Colts.