Mingo is listed as a starting wide receiver on the Panthers' first unofficial depth chart of training camp, Augusta Stone of the team's official site reports.

Carolina made Mingo a second-round pick in this year's draft, likely based on his athleticism versus his production at Mississippi. Prior to 2022, he never topped 400 yards or three touchdowns in any of his three collegiate seasons, but his final year included 51 catches for 861 yards and five TDs in 13 games. Mingo proceeded to measure in at 6-foot-2, 220 pounds with a 4.46 40 time, 39.5-inch vertical and 129-inch broad jump at the combine. While he joined a Panthers receiving corps consisting of veterans Adam Thielen and DJ Chark and 2021 second-rounder Terrace Marshall, Mingo finds himself ahead of Marshall before the rookie's first preseason contest, despite having consistent issues with drops so far in camp, per David Newton of ESPN.com.