Mingo secured his only target for nine yards in Sunday's 33-30 loss to the Packers.

One week after leading the Panthers in receptions against the Falcons, Mingo was targeted just once Sunday. The rookie did, however, lead Carolina wide receivers in offensive snap share, playing 92 percent of snaps. In 14 appearances, Mingo has yet to find the end zone while recording 41 catches for 418 yards. The wideout will look to get more involved when the Panthers visit the Jaguars in Week 17.