Mingo caught two of three targets for 21 yards in Sunday's 42-21 loss to the Dolphins.

Mingo's production was similar to DJ Chark's three catches for 26 yards, while No. 1 wideout Adam Thielen comfortably led the Panthers with 11 grabs for 115 yards and a touchdown. Carolina has a Week 7 bye, but Mingo is unlikely to come out the other side with a larger role in the team's lackluster passing attack.