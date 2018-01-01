Panthers' Jonathan Stewart: Absent Sunday with stuff back

Stewart told David Newton of ESPN.com that he missed Sunday's loss in Atlanta due to stiffness in his back.

The 30-year-old running back admitted he felt so much discomfort in his back upon waking up that he likely wouldn't have played if Sunday's game was a playoff tilt. As such, his activity level in practice this week will be key in determining his availability for next Sunday's wild-card matchup at New Orleans. In Week 17, Stewart's absence wasn't exactly a boon to Christian McCaffrey, who notched six rushes for 14 yards and five catches (on eight targets) for 40 yards. Aside from McCaffrey, Cameron Artis-Payne got in the act with 16 yards on five carries while Fozzy Whittaker caught his sole target for nine yards.