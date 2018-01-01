Panthers' Jonathan Stewart: Absent Sunday with stuff back
Stewart told David Newton of ESPN.com that he missed Sunday's loss in Atlanta due to stiffness in his back.
The 30-year-old running back admitted he felt so much discomfort in his back upon waking up that he likely wouldn't have played if Sunday's game was a playoff tilt. As such, his activity level in practice this week will be key in determining his availability for next Sunday's wild-card matchup at New Orleans. In Week 17, Stewart's absence wasn't exactly a boon to Christian McCaffrey, who notched six rushes for 14 yards and five catches (on eight targets) for 40 yards. Aside from McCaffrey, Cameron Artis-Payne got in the act with 16 yards on five carries while Fozzy Whittaker caught his sole target for nine yards.
More News
-
Panthers' Jonathan Stewart: Surprise inactive Week 17•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Stewart: Struggles in victory•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Stewart: Held in check•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Stewart: Rips off 100-plus yards, three touchdowns•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Stewart: Full practice Thursday•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Stewart: Practices Thursday•
-
Fantasy New Year's Resolutions
Our trio of Fantasy football experts share their New Year's Resolutions heading into 2018.
-
Week 17 Rankings Updates
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Week 17 Injury Updates
Week 17's absences are dominated by resting stars as much as injuries. Check out the latest...
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 17 DFS advice
Your seasonal leagues might be over, but Jamey Eisenberg says you can still get your Fantasy...
-
Fantasy football, Week 17: Bench Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...