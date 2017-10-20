Panthers' Jonathan Stewart: Cleared to face Bears

Stewart (ankle) was a full practice participant Friday and doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game in Chicago, Bryan Strickland of the Panthers' official site reports.

The Panthers managed Stewart's practice workload earlier in the week, but he never seemed to be in danger of missing the game. The real concerns is his lack of production, coming off a 28-23 loss to the Eagles in which he lost four yards on eight carries while handling a season-low snap share of 32.9 percent. Stewart does get a better matchup this week, facing a middle-of-the-pack Chicago run defense that's given up 4.0 yards per carry and 104.3 rushing yards per game.