Panthers' Jonathan Stewart: Cleared to face Bucs
Stewart (ankle) doesn't have a designation on the final injury report for Sunday's game in Tampa Bay, Bryan Strickland of the Panthers' official site reports.
This supports coach Ron Rivera's comments from Thursday, when he said Stewart has merely been limited in practice for maintenance purposes. The 30-year-old back should be fine to handle his usual role splitting snaps with Christian McCaffrey, hoping to end a streak of three straight games with less than 50 scrimmage yards. Stewart still gets most of the carries, but he's played more snaps than McCaffrey just once (Week 5) all season. Further hurting Stewart's cause, Rivera said Friday that Cameron Artis-Payne had a strong week of practice and could have a role in the offense come Sunday, Max Henson of the Panthers' official website reports.
