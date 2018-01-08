Panthers' Jonathan Stewart: Effective in playoff loss

Stewart finished with 11 rushes for 51 yards in Sunday's 31-26 NFC wild-card loss to the Saints.

Stewart's total included an unlikely 29-yard gain to start the second half. With the help of that foray, he was able to average over four yards per carry for just the sixth time in 16 total appearances this season. That fact evidences the 30-year-old's growing limitations, which resulted in just 680 yards on 198 carries during the regular season. Although Stewart did find the end zone seven times, including once on his eight receptions all year, he's clearly not the threat he once was. The veteran's fantasy calling card is his consistent role in Carolina's run-based offense, which saw him finish with double-digit carries in all but one game. Slated to return to the Panthers for the final year of his contract in 2018, Stewart may continue to see decent volume, but it's obvious Christian McCaffrey is the team's top tailback, and it'd be surprising if his role isn't expanded further in his second season.