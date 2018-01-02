Panthers' Jonathan Stewart: Expected back for wild-card round

Panthers head coach Ron Rivera indicated that he's not concerned about Stewart's (back) availability for Sunday's wild-card matchup with the Saints, Joseph Person of The Charlotte Observer reports. "I think Stew will be fine," Rivera said Monday. "He told me he's feeling better already."

Stewart was a surprise inactive for the Panthers' Week 17 loss to the Falcons after waking up with back tightness prior to the contest. The running back suggested that he would spend much of the current week rehabbing the injury, which could result in the veteran handling limited workloads in practice. Even if that's the case, Stewart's status for the weekend isn't seemingly in much doubt, setting him up to work in tandem with Christian McCaffrey out of the backfield as the duo has for much of the season. Though Stewart struggled early on in the season with a 2.8 yard-per-carry average over the Panthers' first nine games, he turned the corner in the second half of the campaign. Over his final six appearances, Stewart reeled off two 100-yard rushing efforts and racked up five touchdowns on the ground.